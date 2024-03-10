Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Cannae alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNNE

Cannae Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CNNE opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.89. Cannae has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $22.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cannae by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Cannae by 19.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 339,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 983,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cannae

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.