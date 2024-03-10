Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $117.81

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.81 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 125.97 ($1.60). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.58), with a volume of 35,413 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Carr's Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Carr’s Group Price Performance

Carr’s Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,490.00 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David white acquired 14,005 shares of Carr’s Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £16,806 ($21,330.12). 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies feed blocks, minerals and boluses containing trace elements, and minerals for livestock under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, Tracesure, and AminoMax brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.