CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.61 Billion

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $1.25 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for approximately $17.86 or 0.00025620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00018621 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,735.03 or 1.00009219 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008721 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.34 or 0.00153939 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,455 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 18.19518363 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $953,052.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.