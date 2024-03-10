Casper (CSPR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.72 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $573.38 million and approximately $12.72 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,441,592,042 coins and its circulating supply is 11,852,947,819 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,439,946,119 with 11,851,379,769 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04979954 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $14,738,912.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

