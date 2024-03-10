CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

Several research analysts have commented on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CCCS opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 0.61. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Herb sold 23,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $277,783.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,177.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,218,660 shares of company stock valued at $697,393,808. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,378,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,578 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.