CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells C$17,255.95 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Suzana Furtado sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.02, for a total transaction of C$17,255.95.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$72.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$52.82 and a twelve month high of C$73.77.

CCL.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Pi Financial upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded CCL Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.80.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

