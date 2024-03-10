CEEK VR Market Capitalization Hits $67.51 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $67.51 million and approximately $11.30 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0838 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07991817 USD and is up 5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $8,276,403.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

