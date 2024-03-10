Celestia (TIA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.27 Billion

Celestia (TIA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Celestia token can now be bought for $16.11 or 0.00023246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a total market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $127.90 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celestia has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celestia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,028,712,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,028,493,150.68483 with 169,536,678.43483 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 16.82395325 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $174,899,947.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celestia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celestia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.