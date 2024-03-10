CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $9.37 Consensus PT from Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. Bank of America upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 678.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CX opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

