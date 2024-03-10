Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 27th

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Centerra Gold has a payout ratio of 117.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Centerra Gold to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 521.3% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,870 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $12,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $9,363,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 49.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Centerra Gold by 7,685.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,439,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

