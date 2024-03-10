Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cerus Trading Down 5.0 %

CERS stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $409.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. Cerus has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

Institutional Trading of Cerus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerus by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 100,509 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cerus by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 54,754 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cerus by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179,747 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

