CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,913 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.24% of CF Industries worth $38,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CF Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 590,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,614,000 after buying an additional 52,685 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 977,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,780,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,883,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.19.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $84.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.40. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

