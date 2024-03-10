Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.10.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.91. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.