Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $215,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after buying an additional 207,702 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,082,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,046,328. The company has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

