China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of CGA stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.49. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Green Agriculture
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.