China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CGA stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.49. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.