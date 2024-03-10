Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

CTAS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $571.29.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $625.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $608.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.13. Cintas has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $636.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

