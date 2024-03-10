Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,665 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,164,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,468,000 after buying an additional 2,193,883 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on C. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $57.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

