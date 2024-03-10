Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Trading Down 1.5 %
Coffee stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
