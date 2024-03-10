Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 1.5 %

Coffee stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

About Coffee

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

(Get Free Report)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.