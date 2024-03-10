Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Cognyte Software Trading Down 0.8 %
CGNT opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $502.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.65. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $7.78.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
Further Reading
