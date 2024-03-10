Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Cognyte Software Trading Down 0.8 %

CGNT opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $502.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.65. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $7.78.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognyte Software Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 52.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Cognyte Software by 72.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.