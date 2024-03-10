Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Comerica alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Comerica

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $66.41. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after acquiring an additional 870,812 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Comerica by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 58,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.