Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,657.53

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,657.53 ($33.73) and traded as high as GBX 2,896 ($36.76). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,876 ($36.50), with a volume of 87,618 shares.

Separately, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Computacenter in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,350 ($42.52) price objective for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,847.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,661.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,711.90, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

