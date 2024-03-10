Concordium (CCD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $61.45 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Concordium has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a market cap of $61.45 million and approximately $852,763.46 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,940,487,885 coins and its circulating supply is 9,207,592,418 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

