Conflux (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $55.74 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $55.74 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,404.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.28 or 0.00612564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00126812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00052367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.00212308 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00059304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.37 or 0.00157529 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,978,586,499 coins and its circulating supply is 3,841,085,888 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,978,370,345.76 with 3,840,870,332.53 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.32921529 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $55,916,967.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

