Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $101,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Barclays decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.12 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

