Contrasting Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) & Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Novavax and Inhibrx are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -55.41% N/A -32.63% Inhibrx -13,408.95% -590.78% -84.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novavax and Inhibrx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $983.71 million 0.78 -$545.06 million ($5.53) -0.99 Inhibrx $1.80 million 935.69 -$241.36 million ($5.03) -7.07

Risk & Volatility

Inhibrx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Novavax has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibrx has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Novavax and Inhibrx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 0 1 2 0 2.67 Inhibrx 0 2 0 0 2.00

Novavax presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 211.93%. Inhibrx has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.03%. Given Novavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Novavax is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Inhibrx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novavax beats Inhibrx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. It focuses on urgent health challenges, which is evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined. The company is commercializing a COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 under the brand names of Nuvaxovid, Covovax, and Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted for adult and adolescent populations as a primary series and for both homologous and heterologous booster indications. It is also focusing on products candidates for respiratory syncytial virus and malaria. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also develops INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company has collaboration with 2seventy bio, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

