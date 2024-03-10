Contrasting Oddity Tech (ODD) & Its Peers

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Oddity Tech to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oddity Tech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57 Oddity Tech Competitors 142 1176 1308 33 2.46

Oddity Tech currently has a consensus price target of $52.86, indicating a potential upside of 17.77%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 9.52%. Given Oddity Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $508.68 million $21.73 million 44.00 Oddity Tech Competitors $4.65 billion $266.07 million 37.21

This table compares Oddity Tech and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oddity Tech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech. Oddity Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oddity Tech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 11.51% 26.22% 16.39% Oddity Tech Competitors -18.08% 5.96% -8.29%

Summary

Oddity Tech beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. In addition, it operates ODDITY LABS, a biotechnology center, which develops various ingredients, including novel molecules, probiotics, and peptides for beauty and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with additional office in New York, New York.

