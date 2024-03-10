Cormark Downgrades Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) to Market Perform

Cormark downgraded shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$37.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$40.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.20.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$26.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.75. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$24.59 and a 52-week high of C$33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.89%.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. 45.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

