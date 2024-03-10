Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.25. Cortexyme shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 40,440 shares.
Cortexyme Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cortexyme
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 73,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cortexyme
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
