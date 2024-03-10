Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,241 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $60.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $725.56. 8,590,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $466.80 and a twelve month high of $787.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $707.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $625.40.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

