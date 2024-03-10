Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $35,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $59.72. 845,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,756. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

