Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,250 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after acquiring an additional 923,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,664,000 after acquiring an additional 865,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

CMA stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

