Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 761,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,701.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 99,020 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $132,686.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,395,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at $921,701.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,068 shares of company stock valued at $630,310. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

