Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $211,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.