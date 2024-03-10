Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Trading Down 0.4 %

AIG opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $75.48.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

