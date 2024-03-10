Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $6.75 target price on the stock.

Crexendo Stock Down 6.8 %

Crexendo stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.50 and a beta of 1.14. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 million. Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

Crexendo Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crexendo by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

