Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) PT Lowered to $6.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRCT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

CRCT opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Cricut has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 60,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $387,900.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,326,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,059,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,760,233 shares of company stock worth $35,128,901 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

