CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $371.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $304.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $322.85 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.83, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.05.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

