CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CRWD opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.83, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.97 and a 200-day moving average of $232.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

