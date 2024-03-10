CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $357.00 to $420.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $371.50.

CRWD opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.83, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.05.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

