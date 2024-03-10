CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $432.00 at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $322.00 to $432.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $371.50.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

