Culp (NYSE:CULP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Culp Stock Up 2.2 %

CULP opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.29. Culp has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Get Culp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Culp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth $6,010,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.