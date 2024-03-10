Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $10.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. Cutera has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

