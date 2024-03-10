Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 605 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 605 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Shares of MLM stock opened at $596.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $527.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.04. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $617.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Stephens increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
