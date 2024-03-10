Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 147.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,526,000 after buying an additional 1,264,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 220,102 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,520,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 360,390 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth $2,063,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,407,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 210,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2671 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

