Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,386 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,173,000 after acquiring an additional 937,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,174,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 540,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after buying an additional 371,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after buying an additional 365,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 64.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,445,000 after buying an additional 306,755 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average of $83.27. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $106.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.