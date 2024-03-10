DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

DVA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $135.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DaVita has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $136.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

