DeepOnion (ONION) Tops One Day Volume of $24.68

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $24.68 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0908 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00125954 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00039335 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00019061 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002877 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 62.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

