DeepOnion Trading Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $24.86 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0914 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00126130 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00039211 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00019031 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002859 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001432 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.