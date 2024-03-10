DeFiChain (DFI) Price Tops $0.0987 on Exchanges

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $85.12 million and $4.51 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,118,548,130 coins and its circulating supply is 862,256,451 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

