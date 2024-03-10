Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,619 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $514,289,000 after purchasing an additional 206,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after purchasing an additional 858,446 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FANG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.53.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,944. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $185.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

